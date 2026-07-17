Agnikul announces Mission-02 to recover India's first orbital rocket booster
What's the story
Indian space start-up Agnikul Cosmos has announced its most ambitious project yet, Mission-02. The mission aims to recover an orbital-class rocket booster for the first time in India. This will be a major milestone toward reusable launch vehicles and affordable access to space. The announcement comes just days after China successfully recovered a reusable rocket booster, highlighting the global race for reusable launch systems.
Global competition
Global trend toward reusable rockets
Agnikul's Mission-02 comes as a response to the global trend of companies investing in reusable rockets.
SpaceX, Rocket Lab, and Blue Origin are all working on these technologies, which have significantly reduced the cost of reaching orbit.
SpaceX has been at the forefront with its Falcon 9 rocket, flying recovered boosters over 650 times. This capability has transformed launch economics by enabling more frequent and affordable missions.
Mission goals
Upper stage as in-orbit platform
Along with recovering the booster, Mission-02 also plans to convert the rocket's upper stage into a usable in-orbit platform.
This is different from the current practice of letting it burn up in the atmosphere as space debris after its mission.
The new approach could let spent upper stages do more things like hosting experiments, testing technologies, or aiding future space infrastructure.
Reusable rockets
Shift from 1-time use to rapid reuse
Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder and CEO of Agnikul Cosmos, said that one-time-use rockets were developed for one-off goals. But now, the focus is on rapid reuse, complete flexibility, and modularity for economically viable missions.
This philosophy will be demonstrated by Mission-02.
The mission also comes at a time when India's private space sector is gaining momentum with Skyroot Aerospace gearing up for the maiden orbital flight of Vikram-1.
Strategic guidance
Agnikul appoints former ISRO chief as board observer
Agnikul has also announced the appointment of former ISRO Chairman S Somanath as an Observer on its board.
Somanath's extensive experience in launch vehicle design and advanced space technologies will be invaluable for Agnikul.
"To have Dr. Somanath guide us on strategy and execution at the Board level is a true blessing," Ravichandran said, highlighting the importance of this strategic move for Mission-02's success.