Agnikul Cosmos gears up for India's 1st booster recovery attempt
Agnikul Cosmos, an Indian space startup, is gearing up for Mission-02, India's first attempt to recover a rocket booster.
This move could be a game-changer for the country's private space industry, making launches cheaper and more frequent.
Inspired by SpaceX and following China's recent success with reusable technology, Agnikul is aiming to bring global-level innovation right here.
Agnikul Cosmos to repurpose upper stage
Besides booster recovery, Agnikul plans to turn the rocket's upper stage into an in-orbit platform for technology experiments instead of letting it burn up.
CEO Srinath Ravichandran says its focus is on modular designs and quick reuse to keep costs low.
Plus, former ISRO chief S Somanath has joined its board as an observer: his experience from missions like Chandrayaan-3 adds serious credibility.
If Mission-02 works out, Agnikul could help put India on the map for affordable space travel.