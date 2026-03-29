AI accelerates animal behavior research by analyzing video data

Researchers question ethics of 3-D tracking

Some AI systems (for example, s-DANNCE) can track animal movements in 3-D, while open-source packages such as LabGym automate behavioral detection and classification, and such tracking can help researchers investigate how social behaviors (bonding, aggression, avoidance) may relate to brain activity, pretty wild, right?

But as this tech gets more common, researchers are also thinking about the ethics: how much should we rely on AI when studying living creatures?

It's all about finding the right balance between innovation and respect for animal life.