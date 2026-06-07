AI agents should have identities and permissions: Satya Nadella

Treat AI agents like employees: Microsoft CEO

By Akash Pandey 04:14 pm Jun 07, 202604:14 pm

What's the story

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has suggested that as artificial intelligence (AI) agents become more capable and take on more critical tasks, businesses should start treating them like employees. In an episode of the "Possible Podcast," he emphasized the need for these AI agents to have identities, permissions, and clear guidelines on what they can or cannot access. The idea is to ensure companies can audit their actions just like they do with human workers.