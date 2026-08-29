AI aids London surgeons in restoring Rhys Hibbert's eyesight

The AI was trained on hundreds of surgical videos of pituitary tumor removals and guided doctors in real time using a camera through Hibbert's nose. It mapped out hidden blood vessels and nerves so the team could avoid dangerous spots.

After waking up with his vision restored, Hibbert said, "It's given me my life back."

Experts say it raises uncomfortable questions, and that AI in medicine remains a touchy subject because doctors may become too dependent on it.