AI aids London surgeons in restoring Rhys Hibbert's eyesight
Doctors in London just pulled off something amazing: they used artificial intelligence (AI) during a tough brain surgery to help a 48-year-old man, Rhys Hibbert, get his eyesight back.
Hibbert had a large tumor on the patient's pituitary gland, super risky territory. With the help of an AI tool that analyzed live footage and flagged important structures, surgeons were able to safely remove the tumor.
AI guided Rhys Hibbert's pituitary surgery
The AI was trained on hundreds of surgical videos of pituitary tumor removals and guided doctors in real time using a camera through Hibbert's nose. It mapped out hidden blood vessels and nerves so the team could avoid dangerous spots.
After waking up with his vision restored, Hibbert said, "It's given me my life back."
Experts say it raises uncomfortable questions, and that AI in medicine remains a touchy subject because doctors may become too dependent on it.