Want to create your board game? Use these AI apps

Fast forward to 2026, AI-powered apps have redefined virtual board game designing. These tools streamline the process by turning text prompts into playable prototypes - with boards, rules, and mechanics. So, you can focus on your ideas rather than on manual tasks. From rapid prototyping to collaborative design, these apps have made game development more accessible and easier for both indie creators and teams.

#1 Rapid prototyping with Figma's AI generator Figma's AI Board Game Generator is an absolute gem for quick prototyping. You can describe game mechanics, player flows, and rules in plain English. The AI will create interactive boards and testable experiences. It enables collaborative design by visualizing states and edge cases. You can quickly iterate things like balance tweaks or new modes without starting the whole thing from scratch.

#2 Comprehensive creation with Seele AI SEELE AI provides a complete solution for creating virtual board games in two-dimensional and three-dimensional formats. It packs features such as AI sprite sheets, animations, three-dimensional models with textures, and Unity export options for further development. The app takes care of audio and game logic via conversation prompts such as "a strategy board game with resource trading." You get browser-playable prototypes ready for testing.

Advertisement

#3 Data-backed concepts from Ludo AI Ludo AI makes the entire design process easier by offering data-backed concept generation with market analysis. It recommends mechanics based on current trends and generates sprites and prototypes to assist balancing efforts in the virtual versions of board games. This way, creators can ensure that their designs are in sync with the market.

Advertisement