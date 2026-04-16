Create custom tracks with these AI tools

AI apps for mood-based music composition are revolutionizing the way we compose and listen to music. Analyzing your emotions or description, these tools create custom tracks in seconds, democratizing the whole process of making music. Be it a casual user or a budding creator, these apps provide an entertaining way to play with sounds and melodies. With real-time composition and customization options, they create a one-of-a-kind platform for expression.

#1 Moodusic: Instant mobile fun It is not every day that you find an innovative AI music generator, which is why we are excited about Moodusic. Available on Google Play, the app generates unique compositions based on your mood. Whether you want something relaxing or energetic, Moodusic transforms your input into original tunes in real time. It's perfect for those who want to experiment with remixes, background music, and other musical creations without any musical skills.

#2 SoundVerse AI: Detailed customization Soundverse AI gives more control and variety when it comes to creating mood-driven music. You could input vibes like "breezy feel-good reggae" for quick results or use the custom mode to tweak mood, genre, BPM, and structure. The app even lets you upload a reference sound to match its emotional feel while ensuring all the tracks are copyright-safe. It's perfect for playful content, like vlogs or games.

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#3 Gemini: Image-inspired tracks Google's Gemini app with Lyria 3 takes a creative turn by letting users type quirky prompts or upload images to generate high-quality 30-second tracks, with cover art. The feature promotes fun self-expression through music, but also embeds a watermark to mark generated content. It's ideal for anyone looking to try new ways of creating image-inspired compositions.

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