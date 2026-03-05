Top AI apps for fantasy story writers

With AI apps, writers can now create fantasy stories like never before. These tools not only enhance creativity but also keep things consistent. Apps like Sudowrite and NovelAI are specifically designed to help authors tackle writer's block and maintain lore accuracy. From customizable AI models to comprehensive project management systems, these tools make it easier to create intricate worlds, magical systems, and vivid characters.

#1 Sudowrite: A top choice for fantasy authors It's no wonder that Sudowrite is a favorite pick for fantasy authors. The Muse 1.5 model it uses is trained specifically on fiction. The app handles narrative structure, dialogue, and genre conventions perfectly. Its Story Bible feature captures key elements like characters, magic rules, locations, and lore, so that you don't have to worry about inconsistencies across chapters or series. With tools like "Write," "Describe," and "Visualize," Sudowrite helps you churn out content fast but with quality.

#2 NovelAI: Flexible storytelling with customization NovelAI makes flexible storytelling possible with customizable AI models, perfect for world-building heavy plots. Its Lorebook system does an excellent job of keeping track of fantasy elements, while multiple writing modes give you creative liberty to generate scenes. Perfect for brainstorming epic quests or mythical creatures, NovelAI offers plans starting from just $10-$25 per month, so it works for all budgets.

Advertisement

#3 Squibler: Comprehensive project management Another great tool to convert story ideas into complete manuscripts is Squibler, which uses the Smart Writer AI technology. It not only helps with brainstorming plots and outlining but also with collaboration, making it perfect for fantasy novels that need an element of organization along with AI help. Its plans start from free and go up to $29 monthly, offering flexibility based on your needs.

Advertisement