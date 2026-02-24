'AI as your second brain': Meta's Alexandr Wang outlines vision

Alexandr Wang, the head of Meta's AI team, has proposed the concept of "personal superintelligence" as the future of artificial intelligence . He introduced this idea at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, saying that his team is developing this technology as a digital companion for everyday tasks. Wang stated that India is one of the few countries where personal superintelligence could be scaled very fast.

Advanced AI What is personal superintelligence? Personal superintelligence is an advanced form of artificial intelligence, way beyond the capabilities of current AI agents like ChatGPT and Gemini. Wang describes it as a digital "second brain" that can think and act on your behalf. Unlike traditional AI tools where you have to ask questions to get answers, personal superintelligence works autonomously, performing tasks even before you ask for them.

Data-driven AI How does it work? To function effectively, personal superintelligence requires a ton of data about you. It learns your history, work style, relationships, and goals to act proactively. For instance, if you're planning a holiday, it would analyze your preferences and book the trip without you having to lift a finger. This capability makes personal superintelligence different from other AI tools as it handles tasks before they become problems.

