AI at work: Helpful or just another task?
Technology
A UC Berkeley study just found that using AI at work doesn't always lighten the load—it can actually pile on more.
Over eight months at a tech company, researchers saw employees taking on extra tasks, working late without being asked, and stretching themselves thin to keep up with all the new possibilities AI brings.
Rethink job roles
Instead of freeing up time, AI tools had people multitasking in meetings, double-checking what the bots did, and picking up jobs that used to need extra hires.
Experts now say it's time for companies to rethink job roles completely—not just add more tech—so people don't get overwhelmed by "helpful" AI.