AI boom could raise prices of everyday tech

Analysts predict PCs and smartphones will cost 10-20% more by year-end. Memory chip prices have already risen by roughly 50%. With tech giants pouring $650 billion into AI infrastructure this year alone, manufacturers are shifting focus away from consumer electronics. This supply crunch could stick around until at least 2028.

Price hikes across the board

It's not just your next phone that'll cost more—cars and even Wi-Fi routers are feeling the pinch.

Some brands might try cutting specifications, swapping out premium parts for cheaper ones without changing the sticker price.

Either way, you'll probably notice your money doesn't go quite as far on new tech in 2026.