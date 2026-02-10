AI built database of magnetic materials, found new compounds
Researchers at the University of New Hampshire built an AI system that can read and extract experimental details from scientific papers and built a massive database, NEMAD, with 67,573 entries on magnetic materials.
Their system even spotted 25 brand-new compounds that keep their magnetism at high temperatures.
Could lead to cheaper tech and greener manufacturing
Right now, tech like smartphones and electric cars depend on pricey rare-earth magnets from overseas.
These new discoveries could help make gadgets cheaper and manufacturing more local—good news for anyone into tech or sustainability.
Database open to all
NEMAD isn't just for scientists; it opens up access to info that could speed up breakthroughs in things like superconductors and solar panels.
The team hopes their work sparks even more cool discoveries down the road.