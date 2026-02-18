AI can either close or worsen global economic divides: Microsoft
Microsoft Vice Chair Brad Smith says artificial intelligence (AI) might help close global economic gaps—or make them worse.
At a panel discussion organized by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, he pointed out that "AI will either close the great divides of our time or make them worse," highlighting that AI usage in richer countries is roughly twice that in poorer ones.
Smith blames unequal access to tech
Smith blames unequal access to tech and suggests a five-part plan: better infrastructure, more skills training, and making AI work in many languages.
The goal? Give everyone a fair shot at using AI, no matter where they live.
Microsoft investment claims not mentioned in source
The source article does not mention a $50 billion investment or any timeline for such an investment or for training millions of people and teachers in India.