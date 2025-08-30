AI can't invent new knowledge, says Fields medalist
Top mathematicians like Fields medalist Manjul Bhargava are expressing skepticism about the idea that AI can beat humans at creativity or critical thinking.
Bhargava, who teaches at Princeton, says while AI is making waves in society and tech, it just can't invent new knowledge or spark real scientific breakthroughs—it mostly reuses what's already out there.
AI's limitations and potential job shifts
Bhargava explains that AI is limited to existing knowledge and can't dream up fresh ideas or original theories.
University of Toronto's V. Kumar Murty agrees, adding that any job shake-ups from AI will probably be short-term—and could even open up new opportunities.
Both professors are working with Mumbai's Lodha Mathematical Sciences Institute, where Bhargava is the inaugural thematic program head and Murty is the director.