AI chatbots of celebrities like Swift, Gomez created without consent

Meta took down bots after media attention

Meta admitted this happened because of lapses in policy enforcement, with spokesperson Andy Stone saying Meta is revising its guidelines and that the company's policies are intended to prohibit such content.

Legally, using someone's likeness without permission can break California's right of publicity law, and not all bots were clearly marked as parodies.

After media attention, Meta took down about a dozen chatbots. Experts now say we need stronger rules to protect everyone—especially public figures—from being copied by AI without consent.