Generative AI tools are driving up costs

AI coding tokens could soon cost as much as salaries

By Akash Pandey 11:11 am Jun 29, 202611:11 am

What's the story

The cost of artificial intelligence (AI) coding tokens could soon match or even surpass the monthly salary of a software engineer. This prediction comes from research firm Gartner, which says that within two years, enterprises will be spending as much on AI token usage as they do on their developers' salaries. The trend is driven by the growing adoption of generative AI and agentic tools among developers.