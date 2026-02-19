Modi unites leaders at AI summit, but Altman-Amodei tension shows
A subtle moment at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi today has sparked a lot of chatter on social media. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei, two major players in the global AI race, stood side by side but didn't hold hands during a group gesture with other tech leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident has drawn attention amid their companies' growing competition and funding surges.
Rivalry escalates
Brewing rivalry
The rivalry between Altman and Amodei has been brewing since the latter left OpenAI in 2021 to co-found Anthropic. Their split was due to differing views on AI development, especially safety and commercial priorities. The competition between their companies has become more pronounced in recent weeks, with Anthropic allegedly spending millions on ads during a National Football League championship game that criticized OpenAI's move to introduce advertising on ChatGPT.
Growth surge
Anthropic and OpenAI's growth and funding
Despite the rivalry, both Anthropic and OpenAI have been on a growth spree. Anthropic recently raised $30 billion, increasing its valuation to $380 billion. The company is also focusing on coding tools with its Claude Code product gaining popularity among developers and enterprises. On the other hand, OpenAI is on track to raise a whopping $100 billion at a valuation of around $850 billion.