AI could hurt small businesses, warns Cloudflare CEO
What's the story
Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) agents could pose a threat to small businesses. He said convincing an AI agent to buy from a small business is "incredibly hard." Prince's concerns stem from the potential of AI agents making decisions on behalf of consumers, which could further empower established companies and lead to increased market consolidation over time.
Technological evolution
AI agents are more advanced than generative AI chatbots
Prince's concerns stem from the emergence of AI agents, which are way more advanced than conventional generative AI chatbots. Unlike existing systems that primarily respond to queries, these agents can perform tasks independently. You just have to assign a job and the AI will pick the right tools and do it all by itself. This could be a game-changer for online activities in the future.
Competitive landscape
Prince warns of 'incredible consolidation'
Prince believes the rise of AI agents could favor larger, established companies. If these agents handle product searches, price comparisons, and purchases, small businesses might struggle to be seen. Established brands with better online visibility, bigger customer bases, and more resources could gain an even bigger edge in this new landscape. He warned that without new entrants into markets over time, there will be "incredible consolidation."