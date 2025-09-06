AI could replace half of entry-level jobs in 5 years
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says AI could take over up to 50% of entry-level roles—think law, finance, consulting, and admin—within five years.
He points out that AI is already great at repetitive tasks (like reviewing documents), and predicts unemployment could jump to 10-20% as automation speeds up.
Amodei also expects AI will soon handle most coding work, leaving people to focus on the big-picture stuff.
Amodei calls for honest discussions on AI's impact
Amodei urges governments and companies to stop "sugar-coating" the impact of AI and start preparing for major workplace changes.
He shares that many CEOs see AI mainly as a way to cut costs by reducing staff—and this shift is happening fast.
Not everyone agrees; NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang believes jobs will change but not disappear entirely.