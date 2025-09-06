AI could replace half of entry-level jobs in 5 years Technology Sep 06, 2025

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says AI could take over up to 50% of entry-level roles—think law, finance, consulting, and admin—within five years.

He points out that AI is already great at repetitive tasks (like reviewing documents), and predicts unemployment could jump to 10-20% as automation speeds up.

Amodei also expects AI will soon handle most coding work, leaving people to focus on the big-picture stuff.