AI could replace white-collar jobs in a year, Microsoft warns
What's the story
Mustafa Suleyman, the head of Microsoft's AI team, has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could soon take over a majority of white-collar jobs. The warning isn't just for coders but also professionals like lawyers and accountants. In an interview with Financial Times, Suleyman said that Microsoft's "professional-grade AGI" is aimed at capturing a larger share of the enterprise market.
Automation potential
Suleyman predicts job automation by AI in 12-18 months
Suleyman described "professional-grade AGI" as an AI model that can do almost everything a human professional does. This would let Microsoft provide powerful AI tools to its clients, capable of automating routine tasks for knowledge workers. He predicted major workforce changes in the near future, saying that nearly everyone who works on a computer could be at risk of job automation by AI within 12-18 months.
Market disruption
Future of AI customization for every individual and institution
Suleyman's comments come as more companies look to adopt AI. Anthropic's Claude Cowork recently rattled the stock markets by threatening the future of SaaS companies like Infosys and TCS. As AI evolves, Suleyman believes creating new models will become easier, much like writing a blog or making a podcast today. He envisions a future where AI could be customized for every institution and individual on Earth.
Workflow efficiency
Microsoft's shift toward self-sufficiency in AI model development
Suleyman also predicted that within two to three years, AI agents would be able to handle the workflow of large institutions more efficiently. The Microsoft boss hinted at the company's plan to focus on its own AI models in the future, reducing reliance on OpenAI after a recent agreement between the two companies. He said, "We decided that this was a moment when we have to set about delivering on true AI self-sufficiency."