AI could replace white-collar jobs in a year, Microsoft warns

Mustafa Suleyman, the head of Microsoft's AI team, has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could soon take over a majority of white-collar jobs. The warning isn't just for coders but also professionals like lawyers and accountants. In an interview with Financial Times, Suleyman said that Microsoft 's "professional-grade AGI" is aimed at capturing a larger share of the enterprise market.

Automation potential Suleyman predicts job automation by AI in 12-18 months Suleyman described "professional-grade AGI" as an AI model that can do almost everything a human professional does. This would let Microsoft provide powerful AI tools to its clients, capable of automating routine tasks for knowledge workers. He predicted major workforce changes in the near future, saying that nearly everyone who works on a computer could be at risk of job automation by AI within 12-18 months.

Market disruption Future of AI customization for every individual and institution Suleyman's comments come as more companies look to adopt AI. Anthropic's Claude Cowork recently rattled the stock markets by threatening the future of SaaS companies like Infosys and TCS. As AI evolves, Suleyman believes creating new models will become easier, much like writing a blog or making a podcast today. He envisions a future where AI could be customized for every institution and individual on Earth.

