Gates Foundation pledges $1B to make AI more equitable
What's the story
The Gates Foundation has pledged a whopping $1 billion to ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) is used as a tool for social equity, not as a means of deepening disparities. The donation will be spread over two years. It will focus on training AI models in local languages, improving health outcomes, enhancing educational tools, and helping small farmers globally.
Strategic focus
Focus on democratizing AI's benefits
The Gates Foundation, one of the largest funders of global health, is focusing on democratizing the benefits of AI.
This year's record budget includes several focus areas, including AI.
The foundation has already partnered with tech giants like OpenAI and Anthropic to improve health outcomes and agricultural practices in underserved communities across Africa.
Progress acceleration
Addressing local language needs in AI
Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman believes that for AI to "help accelerate progress," it must work well in all local languages. To this end, the foundation has committed about $100 million to create datasets in languages spoken by underserved communities.
AI projects
Foundation announces funding for education and healthcare
The Gates Foundation has announced about $400 million more for education and some $400 million for healthcare.
This includes a tool that helps teachers adjust lesson plans based on concepts least understood by their classes, and another that double-checks clinicians' reports for overlooked symptoms.
In agriculture, the foundation is announcing roughly $100 million for an app that offers real-time advice to farmers on weather patterns, pest control, and fertilizer usage.
AI concerns
Bill Gates highlights the dual potential of AI
In a recent blog post, Bill Gates expressed concerns over the dual potential of AI.
He said the technology could be "the greatest equalizer" or the "worst source of injustice."
He also acknowledged that while AI will empower people to commit fraud, disinformation, surveillance, cyberattacks, and bioterrorism, it could also be used for good if harnessed properly.