AI data centers could make your neighborhood hotter by 9°C

A recent study has revealed that large data centers, which are the backbone of artificial intelligence (AI) , are creating "heat islands." These facilities consume a lot of energy and also contribute to rising temperatures in their vicinity. The research found that the land around these data centers can get up to 16.4 degrees Fahrenheit (9°C) hotter, affecting over 340 million people globally.

Research methodology Researchers mapped temperature data against AI data center locations The study, authored by Andrea Marinoni from the University of Cambridge, looked at temperature data from remote sensors over 20 years. The researchers mapped this data against the locations of AI "hyperscalers," massive data centers that can span over a million square feet and house thousands of servers. They focused on more than 6,000 such facilities located away from urban areas to avoid other factors like manufacturing or home heating affecting surface temperatures.

Temperature increase Extreme temperature rises near data centers The study found that surface temperatures rose by an average of 3.6°F after a data center started operations. In extreme cases, nearby temperatures can rise by as much as 16.4°F. These increases were consistent across the globe, with unexplained temperature rises of around 3.6 degrees over the last two decades in places like Mexico's Bajio region and Aragon, Spain—both hubs for hyperscale AI data centers.

Advertisement

Widespread impact Impact on human populations and future concerns The research also found that temperature increases aren't just limited to the immediate surroundings of a data center. They can affect areas as far as 10km away, impacting over 340 million people globally. This is particularly concerning given that AI data centers are expected to grow in number in the coming years, further exacerbating these temperature rises amid already extreme heat waves worldwide.

Advertisement