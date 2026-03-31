'Really happy': Riyan Parag lavishes praises on Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has expressed his astonishment at the blistering 15-ball fifty by Vaibhav Suryavanshi in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati on Monday. The knock (52 off 17 balls), which marked the second-fastest fifty by an RR player in IPL history, helped RR secure a convincing eight-wicket victory over CSK.

Team strategy We've made sure he gets as much batting: Parag Parag praised Suryavanshi's fearless approach, saying they have been encouraging him to bat freely and make the most of his time at the crease. He said, "We've made sure and told the coaches that he gets as much batting as he wants, and he goes and does some things like that." The captain also admitted that both he and Dhruv Jurel were left in awe of Suryavanshi's performance from the pavilion. "I'm really happy to have him in my team."

Game tactics RR's bowling unit deserves special mention Reflecting on the team's strategy, Parag said they try to make batters uncomfortable with smart decisions and disciplined execution. He praised the bowling unit for their exceptional performance in the match. RR opted to bowl first and Jofra Archer (2/19), Nandre Burger (2/26), and Ravindra Jadeja (2/18) made CSK struggle for runs as they fell to 57/6 at one point.

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