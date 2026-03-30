Dominant RR annihilate CSK to kick-start IPL 2026 campaign: Stats  

In what can be called a one-sided encounter, Rajasthan Royals hammered five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. A brilliant bowling display meant RR folded CSK for just 127 in the first innings. Vaibhav Suryavanshi 's 15-ball half-century then headlined the run chase. Here are the key stats.

CSK innings Archer, Burger dent CSK's batting CSK's innings was marred by a series of wickets falling at regular intervals. While pacers Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger made the new ball talk, Ravindra Jadeja then took two wickets in a single over. Jamie Overton, who arrived at number eight, played a valiant knock (43) lower down the order as CSK finished at 127 (19.4 overs).

Chase Suryavanshi decimates CSK bowlers RR were off to a flying start as Suryavanshi went berserk from the word go. He dominated a 75-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who looked rusty during his unbeaten 36-ball 38. Dhruv Jurel (18 off 9) and skipper Riyan Parag (14* off 11) also contributed after Suryavanshi's departure as RR (128/2) prevailed in just 12.1 overs.

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Stand Second-highest 10th wicket partnership in the IPL Overton scored 43 runs off 36 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes. This is the highest score for a CSK batter while operating at eight or lower. Overton added 33 runs with CSK's last man, Anshul Kamboj (7*), recording the joint-second-highest 10th wicket partnership in IPL history, as per Cricbuzz.

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Bowlers How did RR bowlers fare? Archer (2/19) and Burger (2/26) claimed two wickets apiece in their respective four-over spells. Jadeja, who also struck twice against his former team, went for 18 runs in his three overs. Debutant pacer Brijesh Sharma (1/17) and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (1/16) claimed one wicket in their respective three overs. Sandeep Sharma claimed 1/22 from 2.4 overs.

Suryavanshi Suryavanshi only second to Jaiswal After completing his fifty off just 15 balls, Suryavanshi departed for 52 off 17 balls, a knock laced with five fours and four sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 15-year-old hammered the second-fastest fifty in RR colors. He is only behind his opening partner Jaiswal, who reached the milestone off just 13 balls versus KKR in 2023. Overall, Suryavanshi recorded the joint-third-fastest IPL fifty.