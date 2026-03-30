Dominant RR annihilate CSK to kick-start IPL 2026 campaign: Stats
What's the story
In what can be called a one-sided encounter, Rajasthan Royals hammered five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. A brilliant bowling display meant RR folded CSK for just 127 in the first innings. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 15-ball half-century then headlined the run chase. Here are the key stats.
CSK innings
Archer, Burger dent CSK's batting
CSK's innings was marred by a series of wickets falling at regular intervals. While pacers Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger made the new ball talk, Ravindra Jadeja then took two wickets in a single over. Jamie Overton, who arrived at number eight, played a valiant knock (43) lower down the order as CSK finished at 127 (19.4 overs).
Chase
Suryavanshi decimates CSK bowlers
RR were off to a flying start as Suryavanshi went berserk from the word go. He dominated a 75-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who looked rusty during his unbeaten 36-ball 38. Dhruv Jurel (18 off 9) and skipper Riyan Parag (14* off 11) also contributed after Suryavanshi's departure as RR (128/2) prevailed in just 12.1 overs.
Stand
Second-highest 10th wicket partnership in the IPL
Overton scored 43 runs off 36 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes. This is the highest score for a CSK batter while operating at eight or lower. Overton added 33 runs with CSK's last man, Anshul Kamboj (7*), recording the joint-second-highest 10th wicket partnership in IPL history, as per Cricbuzz.
Bowlers
How did RR bowlers fare?
Archer (2/19) and Burger (2/26) claimed two wickets apiece in their respective four-over spells. Jadeja, who also struck twice against his former team, went for 18 runs in his three overs. Debutant pacer Brijesh Sharma (1/17) and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (1/16) claimed one wicket in their respective three overs. Sandeep Sharma claimed 1/22 from 2.4 overs.
Suryavanshi
Suryavanshi only second to Jaiswal
After completing his fifty off just 15 balls, Suryavanshi departed for 52 off 17 balls, a knock laced with five fours and four sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 15-year-old hammered the second-fastest fifty in RR colors. He is only behind his opening partner Jaiswal, who reached the milestone off just 13 balls versus KKR in 2023. Overall, Suryavanshi recorded the joint-third-fastest IPL fifty.
Career
Third 50-plus score in IPL
Suryavanshi took the IPL by storm last year, having become the youngest capped player in the league at 14. The batter finished the season with 252 runs from seven games at an incredible strike-rate of 206.55. With his latest efforts, the batter has completed 304 runs in the league at 38. His strike rate is 218.70. He now boasts two fifties and a hundred.