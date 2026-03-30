Jamie Overton breaks MS Dhoni's long-standing IPL record: Details
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Jamie Overton has broken a long-standing record held by MS Dhoni. The English cricketer achieved the feat during CSK's opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. Overton's 43-run effort while batting at eight was a highlight in an otherwise disappointing outing for CSK, who struggled against RR's disciplined bowling attack led by Jofra Archer.
Record-breaking performance
Overton surpasses Dhoni's record
As the RR attack took the CSK line-up by storm, Overton came to bat when his team was in dire straits at 57/6. He made a valiant 43 runs off 36 balls, helping his team post a total of 127 runs before getting bowled out. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Englishman recorded the highest score by a CSK player batting at No. 8 or below in IPL history, surpassing Dhoni's previous record of 37* against Delhi Capitals in 2024.
Partnership highlight
Second-highest 10th wicket partnership inIPL
Overton, who slammed two fours and as many sixes, also shared a vital 33-run partnership with Anshul Kamboj. This is now the third-highest 10th-wicket partnership in IPL history. The CSK duo equaled Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, who also added 33 runs versus Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024. Shikhar Dhawan and Mohit Rathee top this list, having recorded 55* runs for Punjab Kings versus SRH in 2023.
Historical significance
Other records broken by Overton
Overton's innings not only saved CSK from a potential record-low total but also etched his name in the IPL history books. He now holds the record for most runs scored by a No. 8 or lower batsman against RR in IPL history. However, his efforts went in vain as RR crossed the line in just 12.1 overs, sealing the game by eight wickets.