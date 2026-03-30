Jamie Overton breaks MS Dhoni's long-standing IPL record: Details

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Jamie Overton has broken a long-standing record held by MS Dhoni. The English cricketer achieved the feat during CSK's opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. Overton's 43-run effort while batting at eight was a highlight in an otherwise disappointing outing for CSK, who struggled against RR's disciplined bowling attack led by Jofra Archer.

Record-breaking performance Overton surpasses Dhoni's record As the RR attack took the CSK line-up by storm, Overton came to bat when his team was in dire straits at 57/6. He made a valiant 43 runs off 36 balls, helping his team post a total of 127 runs before getting bowled out. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Englishman recorded the highest score by a CSK player batting at No. 8 or below in IPL history, surpassing Dhoni's previous record of 37* against Delhi Capitals in 2024.

Partnership highlight Second-highest 10th wicket partnership inIPL Overton, who slammed two fours and as many sixes, also shared a vital 33-run partnership with Anshul Kamboj. This is now the third-highest 10th-wicket partnership in IPL history. The CSK duo equaled Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, who also added 33 runs versus Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024. Shikhar Dhawan and Mohit Rathee top this list, having recorded 55* runs for Punjab Kings versus SRH in 2023.

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