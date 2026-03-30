IPL 2026: Who is Rajasthan Royals debutant Brijesh Sharma?

Brijesh Sharma, a promising pacer from Jammu and Kashmir, made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings on Monday. He was bought at his base price of ₹30 lakh during the IPL 2026 auction. Despite not having played senior cricket before this, his performances in the 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League had caught the attention of franchises.

Rising star Impressive run in Bengal league Sharma, a right-arm medium pacer, had an impressive run in the Bengal league. He was joint-fifth among the top wicket-takers with 11 wickets in seven matches while playing for Smashers Malda. His ability to take wickets with both new and old balls was on full display during this tournament, further establishing him as a player to watch out for.

Journey Early life and struggles Sharma hails from the Dandial region and grew up in a modest household with his father working as a laborer. He faced financial constraints while pursuing cricket but started representing Jammu and Kashmir at the Under-19 and Under-25 levels. To improve his skills, he moved to Delhi where he trained under Deepak Punia at Unique Sports Club, significantly improving his consistency and control.

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Impact His journey to IPL Sharma's breakthrough performance in the 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League played a major role in his IPL selection by Rajasthan Royals. His rise has added to the growing list of cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir, after Umran Malik and Auqib Nabi, inspiring many aspiring players from the region.

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