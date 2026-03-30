Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams second-fastest IPL fifty for RR: Stats 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a blistering half-century during his team's 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Barsapara Stadium on Monday. Having reached the milestone off just 15 balls, the 15-year-old hammered the second-fastest fifty for RR and the joint-third-fastest overall in IPL history. His efforts meant RR chased down 128 without any hassle. Here are the key stats.

Match highlights Suryavanshi torments CSK bowlers Suryavanshi's explosive innings helped RR secure a comfortable victory over CSK by eight wickets. RR were off to a flying start as Suryavanshi went berserk from the word go. He dominated a 75-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who looked rusty during his unbeaten 36-ball 38. After completing his fifty off just 15 balls, Suryavanshi departed for 52 off 17 balls, a knock laced with five fours and four sixes. His brilliance meant RR prevailed in just 12.1 overs.

Elite list Suryavanshi only second to Jaiswal As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryavanshi hammered the second-fastest fifty in RR colors - off 15 balls. He is only behind his opening partner Jaiswal, who reached the milestone off just 13 balls versus Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023. This also happens to be the fastest IPL fifty. KL Rahul, Pat Cummins, and Romario Shepherd are the only other batters with faster IPL fifties than Suryavanshi (14 balls each).

Advertisement

Information Other batters with 15-ball IPL fifties Meanwhile, Suryavanshi's efforts also marked the joint-third-fastest half-century in IPL history. He is now at par with Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, and Jake Fraser-McGurk (twice). The RR star also hammered the second-fastest IPL fifty versus CSK. He is only behind Shepherd's 14-ball effort while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru last year.

Advertisement