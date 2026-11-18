AI discovers Java flaw putting businesses worldwide on alert
What's the story
Calif, a security start-up, has discovered a major vulnerability in Java, the programming language used across the internet, particularly in enterprise applications, banking systems, server-side software, Android apps and large-scale web services. The flaw was identified using OpenAI's GPT-6 Cyber technology. The issue lies in the Java routine that converts binary to text and can be triggered by a specific character string of 64 As followed by an equals sign.
Security risk
Vulnerability can crash any Java program
The vulnerability, dubbed Java4Shell, is a major concern as it affects the core of the modern economy.
According to The New York Times, about 90% of Fortune 500 companies use Java.
The character string that triggers this flaw can crash any given Java program and could be used by an attacker to take over an affected system when combined with a technique called "heap grooming."
Company response
Oracle has acknowledged the issue
Oracle, the owner of the Java trademark, has acknowledged the issue and there is already a patch.
The US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has also issued an urgent update advising users to review their software inventory for JDKs and Java runtimes.
This includes those bundled with third-party applications or included in container images/appliances.
Expert insight
Exploiting vulnerability would be difficult, but potential remains
Calif's CEO, Thai Duong, admitted that exploiting this vulnerability would be difficult.
However, he also stressed that "vulnerabilities have a very long tail."
This suggests that even if an immediate attack isn't possible, the potential for future exploitation remains.