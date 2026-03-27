Decluttering your home? AI tools make it simple

Decluttering your home can be an intimidating job, but with AI tools, it gets a lot more efficient. They analyze spaces, suggest layouts, and automate organization-related tasks. Using the latest resources from 2026, you can convert chaotic rooms into streamlined environments with the least bit of effort. Here's how AI-driven solutions like InstantDecoAI and Collov AI could help with visual decluttering and layout optimization.

Tip 1 Visual decluttering with InstantDecoAI Start with visual decluttering using InstantDecoAI. Upload a photo of your cluttered room to this tool, which automatically detects and removes unnecessary items, such as scattered objects or small clutter, within seconds. For any stubborn remains left, use the built-in eraser tool to get a cleaner look.

Tip 2 Optimize layouts with Spacely AI Redesign and optimize room layouts using Spacely AI. The tool lets you upload photos or collages of your space and generates customized design options with optimal furniture placement from over 90,000 real-brand products, like IKEA items. It suggests storage zones for different areas, like closets or kitchens, visualizing efficient workflows tailored to your room's size.

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Tip 3 Enhance spaces with Reimagine Home Take layout optimization a step further with REimagine Home. Upload photos of messy spaces, like pantries or home offices, to get practical storage solutions and style transfers that improve flow and accessibility. The tool reimagines existing spaces for improved functionality by offering personalized advice on how to organize items in an efficient manner, so each area is utilized to the fullest while looking good.

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