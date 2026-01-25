Republic Day 2026: Delhi Police to use AI-enabled smart glasses
What's the story
In a major technological advancement, the Delhi Police will use AI-enabled smart glasses during the 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26. The Indian-made glasses come with facial recognition and thermal imaging capabilities, and are connected to a real-time police database of criminals, suspected criminals, as well as proclaimed offenders. The initiative is aimed at improving threat detection during the Republic Day celebrations.
Operational details
Smart glasses to identify suspects in real time
The AI-powered smart glasses will be used by ground personnel to identify suspects in crowded areas instantly. The device displays a green box if the person has no criminal history and a red box if there is a criminal record. "The wearable devices will connect to mobile phones used by police officers, giving them access to the criminal database," said Devesh Kumar Mahla, Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).
Technological prowess
Advanced algorithms to identify wanted individuals
The smart glasses employ advanced algorithms to identify wanted individuals, even if they are wearing makeup, a mask, or a cap. "This database has been trained using different algorithms so that it can identify a person regardless of how they look," Mahla said. The facial recognition system cameras and wearable glasses will work as stand-alone systems not connected to the internet for added security.
Enhanced features
Thermal scanning and encrypted database for added security
The smart glasses also come with thermal scanning capabilities to detect hidden weapons or suspicious items among parade attendees. Each device has its own encrypted database, stored locally on the mobile phones of personnel linked to the glasses. This way, even if someone tries to tamper with the system, they won't be able to access sensitive information about criminals and suspects.
Impact assessment
AI-enabled glasses to enhance crowd management and safety
The introduction of AI-powered smart glasses is a major step in Delhi Police's efforts to integrate technology into traditional security measures. The devices are expected to improve crowd management, ensure faster identification of suspects, and also enhance overall safety along the parade route and surrounding areas. Sub-inspectors and other field officers will be using these smart glasses during Republic Day events for improved security.