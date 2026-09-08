AI-generated drug reverses aging markers in human trials
What's the story
A new study published in Nature Biotechnology has found that an AI-generated drug, rentosertib, could potentially slow down the aging process. The research was conducted by Insilico Medicine, a company specializing in AI drug discovery and development. They developed rentosertib with the dual purpose of treating chronic lung disease and extending patient lifespan.
Study results
Rentosertib reduced biological markers of aging
The study found that rentosertib was able to reduce some biological markers of aging, as measured by "aging clocks," in a small group of patients.
These clocks are tools developed with AI to measure various factors like blood biomarkers, physiological metrics, and psychological assessments.
They provide a biological age meant to reflect a person's overall health and risk for age-related diseases.
Trial findings
Trial results show differences in aging
In a 12-week trial involving 42 participants, rentosertib was found to reduce their biological ages.
This was in stark contrast to the placebo group or those who received no treatment, whose biological ages either increased or remained the same.
Insilico used six different aging clocks and observed enough of a shift on all six to conclude that "the drug may modulate complementary dimensions of biological aging."
Measurement tool
Aging clocks as a new metric for biological age
Aging clocks have evolved from a metaphorical expression of biological aging to an actual metric for measuring morbidity and mortality.
The earliest versions tracked methylation, chemical changes in DNA, while more recent models focus on proteomics or blood proteins.
However, there's still debate among researchers about their utility as universally accepted indicators of biological age.
Future prospects
Potential breakthrough in aging treatment and AI in drug development
While Insilico's pill is still far from being a regulatory-approved drug, it could be a major breakthrough if proven effective.
The study highlights the potential of AI in drug discovery and development, especially for complex health issues like aging.
However, more trials are needed to validate these findings and determine the long-term effects of rentosertib on biological aging.