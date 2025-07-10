AI-Generated rock band surprises Spotify fans
Velvet Sundown, a trippy 1960s psych-pop-style band, blew up on Spotify in June 2025—gaining over a million streams and topping the "Viral 50" charts in Britain, Norway, and Sweden.
But plot twist: there are no real musicians behind the music. The whole band is an AI creation.
Are they real? The truth about Velvet Sundown
Listeners noticed something was off—the band's photos looked too perfect, and none of the four members had any social media history.
Their Instagram appeared just days after their debut.
Eventually, Velvet Sundown updated their Spotify bio to admit they're an AI-powered project, with all songs written and performed by artificial intelligence (with some human guidance).
What's next for AI-generated content?
Velvet Sundown's rise has sparked big questions about what's real in music now that AI can do almost everything.
People are debating who actually owns this kind of music and whether it counts as authentic art—especially as platforms like YouTube start cracking down on monetizing AI-made content.