Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Unbeatable AC discounts
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is here from July 12-14, and it's a great time to upgrade your AC if you're a Prime member.
Top brands like LG, Panasonic, Hitachi, and Lloyd are offering big discounts—making smart cooling way more affordable.
Top deals on premium brand ACs
Lloyd's 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC drops to ₹34,490 (42% off), with a handy convertible cooling system and advanced air filters.
Panasonic's 2 Ton 4-Star Wi-Fi Inverter AC is now ₹33,990 (38% off) and comes with Wi-Fi controls plus a PM0.1 filter for cleaner air.
LG's AI Convertible 6-in-1 AC is built for extreme heat (up to 55°C) and packs in smart cooling features; expect a solid discount.
Hitachi's energy-efficient model also joins the sale with features like anti-bacterial filtration.
Don't miss these deals!
These limited-time deals make high-tech air conditioning more accessible just as summer peaks.
If you've been waiting for an upgrade that won't break the bank—and want better air quality too—now might be your moment!