Exploring DNA technology for Type 1 diabetes treatment

Tackling the disease at its roots

Scientists are testing cell transplants to restore insulin production—Vertex's VX-880 has already helped people in trials.

The big hurdle? The body often rejects these new cells. That's why companies like Sana and CRISPR are working on "hypoimmune" cells designed to dodge immune attacks, maybe skipping harsh meds altogether.

Plus, vaccines that protect those vital insulin-making cells are also in human trials. All this means we're getting closer to tackling T1D at its roots—not just treating symptoms.