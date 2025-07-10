Exploring DNA technology for Type 1 diabetes treatment
Type 1 diabetes (T1D) affects millions and means your immune system destroys the cells that make insulin, so daily shots are a must.
Now, new DNA technology is giving real hope for a future where the body can make its own insulin again—possibly ending the need for lifelong treatment.
Tackling the disease at its roots
Scientists are testing cell transplants to restore insulin production—Vertex's VX-880 has already helped people in trials.
The big hurdle? The body often rejects these new cells. That's why companies like Sana and CRISPR are working on "hypoimmune" cells designed to dodge immune attacks, maybe skipping harsh meds altogether.
Plus, vaccines that protect those vital insulin-making cells are also in human trials. All this means we're getting closer to tackling T1D at its roots—not just treating symptoms.