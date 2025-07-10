Next Article
Surge in AI-Generated child abuse videos online
The UK is facing a massive surge in AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM), according to the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF).
In just the first half of 2025, the IWF found 1,286 AI-made videos showing child abuse—up from only two last year.
Over 1,000 of these were classified as the most severe kind.
How offenders are creating this content
Offenders are tweaking public AI models with real abuse images to make fake but disturbingly realistic videos, which are then widely shared online.
The number of websites hosting this content has jumped by 400%.
To fight back, the UK government now bans making or sharing these AI tools or guides for creating CSAM.
Breaking these laws can mean up to five years in prison for offenders.