AI can write stories as good as humans, study reveals
What's the story
A recent study published in the journal Judgment and Decision Making has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) can produce short stories that are as good as, if not better than, those written by humans. The research involved 1,682 adults who read one of six short stories, three human-written and three generated by ChatGPT. Each AI story had a similar theme to its human counterpart.
Study findings
Readers found AI stories more engaging
The participants were informed whether the story they read was human- or AI-generated, although this information was not always accurate.
After reading, they rated the stories on how engaging and absorbing they found them, as well as their overall quality.
The results showed that readers found AI-generated stories more engaging and of higher quality than human-written ones.
Attitude impact
People's attitudes toward AI influenced ratings
The study also found that participants' attitudes toward AI influenced their ratings.
Those with more positive views of AI rated stories they were told were produced by ChatGPT higher than those with less favorable opinions.
This suggests that people's perceptions of artificial intelligence can affect their judgment of the quality and engagement level of stories produced by these systems.
Recognition challenge
Can people tell the difference?
In two additional experiments, 905 adults were given two of the six short stories, only one of which was human-written.
They were then asked to identify which was written by a human and which by AI.
The results showed that about 40% guessed correctly in one experiment, while 52% did so in another, indicating no general evidence that participants could distinguish between human and AI-generated stories.
Style recognition
People can learn to recognize unique writing styles
The researchers found that while participants' self-reported expertise with fiction didn't affect their accuracy in guessing, greater expertise with AI systems did.
Dr Deena Skolnick Weisberg, a senior author of the research from Villanova University in Pennsylvania, suggested that the preference for stories labeled as human-written may stem from a desire for authenticity but noted that people actually preferred AI-generated stories because they were easier to read and digest.