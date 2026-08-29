AI helped crack 3D printing code for NASA's GRCop-42 alloy
Technology
AI just helped scientists crack the code for 3D printing Nasa's GRCop-42 copper alloy, a material that is super important for rocket engines because it can handle extreme heat.
Before this, you needed really expensive, high-powered lasers to print it, so only a few labs could even try.
Researchers found 500W printing with AI
A research team used an AI system to sift through roughly 100 million settings and quickly found a way to print the alloy using lower-power lasers (as low as 500W).
This means smaller labs and manufacturers can now work with GRCop-42 too, opening up new opportunities in aerospace research and manufacturing.