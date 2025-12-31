AI breakthrough might lead to better treatments for MS patients

In a major breakthrough, scientists have identified two new subtypes of multiple sclerosis (MS) using artificial intelligence (AI) . The discovery could lead to more personalized treatments and improved patient outcomes. The research, led by University College London (UCL) and Queen Square Analytics, involved 600 patients and focused on blood levels of a specific protein called serum neurofilament light chain (sNfL).

Protein significance Serum neurofilament light chain: A marker for nerve cell damage The sNfL protein is a critical indicator of nerve cell damage and disease activity. The research team used machine learning model SuStaIn to analyze sNfL levels and MRI scans of patients' brains. Their findings, published in the medical journal Brain, identified two distinct types of MS: early sNfL and late sNfL.

Subtype differences Distinct characteristics of early and late sNfL MS The early sNfL subtype is characterized by high levels of sNfL early in the disease progression, along with visible damage in the corpus callosum region of the brain. Patients with this type also develop brain lesions quickly. On the other hand, late sNfL patients show brain shrinkage in areas like limbic cortex and deep gray matter before their sNfL levels rise. This type appears to be slower, with overt damage occurring later.

Treatment implications AI breakthrough could revolutionize MS treatment The discovery of these two subtypes using AI and a simple blood test could revolutionize MS treatment worldwide. It will help doctors better understand which patients are at higher risk of different complications, thus paving the way for more personalized care. Dr. Arman Eshaghi from UCL, the lead author of the study, emphasized that "MS is not one disease" and current subtypes fail to describe underlying tissue changes needed for effective treatment.