AI Impact Summit 2026 begins tomorrow: Know agenda, speakers
What's the story
The AI Impact Summit 2026 is all set to kick off in New Delhi from February 16. The five-day event will be held at Bharat Mandapam and will see the participation of some of the biggest names in tech and artificial intelligence (AI). Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, and Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis are among those confirmed to attend.
Investment goals
First major global AI summit in the Global South
The AI Impact Summit 2026 is the first major global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. The event is expected to draw over 40 CEOs and 20 heads of state, with an ambitious goal of attracting $100 billion in investment commitments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet a select group of CEOs and address the main plenary on February 19.
Discussion topics
Summit organized around 3 key pillars
The five-day summit will be organized around three key pillars: People, Planet, and Progress. It will take place at multiple venues in the national capital including Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan. The event will feature over 700 sessions covering a wide range of topics such as AI safety, governance, ethical deployment, data protection and India's approach to sovereign AI.
Summit significance
Summit a continuation of previous global gatherings on AI
The AI Impact Summit 2026 is a continuation of three previous global gatherings on artificial intelligence. It is seen as a major step in the multilateral conversation on AI governance, safety, and development. The organizers have called it a "pivotal global platform" to shape an inclusive and impactful future for artificial intelligence.
Speaker lineup
Summit to feature high-profile speakers from across the globe
The summit will feature high-profile speakers such as Bill Gates, Sir Demis Hassabis, Yann LeCun, Yoshua Bengio, Cristiano Amon, Brad Smith, and Julie Sweet. It will also see the participation of Indian industry leaders like Natarajan Chandrasekaran, K Krithivasan, and Salil Parekh. Seven working groups co-chaired by representatives from the Global North and Global South will present deliverables including proposals for AI Commons, trusted AI tools, and sector-specific AI use case compendiums.