AI Impact Summit 2026 begins tomorrow: Know agenda, speakers

The AI Impact Summit 2026 is all set to kick off in New Delhi from February 16. The five-day event will be held at Bharat Mandapam and will see the participation of some of the biggest names in tech and artificial intelligence (AI) . Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, and Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis are among those confirmed to attend.

Investment goals First major global AI summit in the Global South The AI Impact Summit 2026 is the first major global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. The event is expected to draw over 40 CEOs and 20 heads of state, with an ambitious goal of attracting $100 billion in investment commitments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet a select group of CEOs and address the main plenary on February 19.

Discussion topics Summit organized around 3 key pillars The five-day summit will be organized around three key pillars: People, Planet, and Progress. It will take place at multiple venues in the national capital including Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan. The event will feature over 700 sessions covering a wide range of topics such as AI safety, governance, ethical deployment, data protection and India's approach to sovereign AI.

Summit significance Summit a continuation of previous global gatherings on AI The AI Impact Summit 2026 is a continuation of three previous global gatherings on artificial intelligence. It is seen as a major step in the multilateral conversation on AI governance, safety, and development. The organizers have called it a "pivotal global platform" to shape an inclusive and impactful future for artificial intelligence.

