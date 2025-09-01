AI is everywhere, but not in your wallet
MIT's latest report reveals that nearly all—95%—of business AI projects just aren't paying off.
Even with big investments in generative AI—including popular tools like ChatGPT and Copilot—most companies aren't seeing the profits they hoped for.
The hype is real, but the returns? Not so much.
Why the slow rollout?
MIT analyzed 300 AI rollouts and spoke with 350 employees to get the full picture.
Turns out, while over 80% of organizations are experimenting with AI, only about 40% have actually put it to work across their operations.
Most businesses use AI just to boost individual productivity instead of fully integrating it into how they work.
Real-world hurdles—like fitting new tech into old workflows and helping teams learn the ropes—are slowing things down.
For example, Taco Bell had to scale back its drive-through AI and bring humans back during busy hours because it simply worked better that way.