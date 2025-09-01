AI is everywhere, but not in your wallet

Why the slow rollout?

MIT analyzed 300 AI rollouts and spoke with 350 employees to get the full picture.

Turns out, while over 80% of organizations are experimenting with AI, only about 40% have actually put it to work across their operations.

Most businesses use AI just to boost individual productivity instead of fully integrating it into how they work.

Real-world hurdles—like fitting new tech into old workflows and helping teams learn the ropes—are slowing things down.

For example, Taco Bell had to scale back its drive-through AI and bring humans back during busy hours because it simply worked better that way.