Amazon's satellite internet service to launch in India next year
Amazon's Project Kuiper is planning to launch its satellite internet service in India next year, stepping into a market where Starlink and OneWeb have received regulatory approval to launch services.
The rollout has been delayed due to regulatory challenges and the need to finish building out its satellite network.
Kuiper's current status and future plans
Right now, over 100 Kuiper satellites are up and running out of the planned 3,200, all backed by a huge $10 billion investment.
To meet Indian rules, Amazon's working on data localization, setting up local operations, and aiming for at least 20% of ground equipment to be made in India within five years.
They're also looking for approval to expand into neighboring countries.
Despite the slow start, Amazon's betting big on making reliable internet more accessible across India and beyond.