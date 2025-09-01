Amazon's satellite internet service to launch in India next year

Kuiper's current status and future plans

Right now, over 100 Kuiper satellites are up and running out of the planned 3,200, all backed by a huge $10 billion investment.

To meet Indian rules, Amazon's working on data localization, setting up local operations, and aiming for at least 20% of ground equipment to be made in India within five years.

They're also looking for approval to expand into neighboring countries.

Despite the slow start, Amazon's betting big on making reliable internet more accessible across India and beyond.