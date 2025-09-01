Next Article
Samsung's Unpacked on September 29 to unveil tri-fold phone, XR headset
Samsung is rolling out three new gadgets at its Unpacked event in South Korea on September 29, 2025.
On the list: a tri-fold smartphone, the Project Moohan XR headset (built with Google and Qualcomm), and a pair of AI-powered smart glasses.
This marks Samsung's third Unpacked of the year, indicating their strong commitment to next-gen tech.
Tri-fold phone and XR headset get official launch
The tri-fold phone first turned heads at MWC back in March and now gets its official debut.
The Project Moohan XR headset was demoed at Google I/O and is designed to blend virtual and real worlds.
Meanwhile, "Project Haean" smart glasses are positioned as a competitor to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, running on Qualcomm's AR1 chip.
The XR headset is expected to hit shelves in Korea by October 13.