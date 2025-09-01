Samsung's Unpacked on September 29 to unveil tri-fold phone, XR headset

Tri-fold phone and XR headset get official launch

The tri-fold phone first turned heads at MWC back in March and now gets its official debut.

The Project Moohan XR headset was demoed at Google I/O and is designed to blend virtual and real worlds.

Meanwhile, "Project Haean" smart glasses are positioned as a competitor to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, running on Qualcomm's AR1 chip.

The XR headset is expected to hit shelves in Korea by October 13.