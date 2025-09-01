Chrome on Android is getting a Material You makeover
Chrome on Android is getting a subtle makeover with Google's new Material 3 Expressive design, appearing in Chrome 139 on Pixel 10 devices running Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1.
The changes focus on cleaner visuals—think rounded corners, smoother progress bars, and action buttons that pop more in the menu—all without messing with how you actually browse.
Progress bar now lives in address bar
You'll spot a rounded segmented progress bar in the address bar, while go-to actions like bookmarks and downloads now live inside easy-to-spot circular icons.
The Tab Grid page has a friendlier new tab button, and toggles for Incognito and Tab Groups are now neatly containerized to keep things tidy.
Unselected tab groups will now pick up colors from pages
Unselected Tab Groups now pick up colors from their page content for extra clarity, but button sizes stay familiar.
These updates first showed up on Pixel 10 phones with early Android 16 builds.
If you haven't seen these changes yet, they're coming soon!