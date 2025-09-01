Chrome on Android is getting a Material You makeover Technology Sep 01, 2025

Chrome on Android is getting a subtle makeover with Google's new Material 3 Expressive design, appearing in Chrome 139 on Pixel 10 devices running Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1.

The changes focus on cleaner visuals—think rounded corners, smoother progress bars, and action buttons that pop more in the menu—all without messing with how you actually browse.