Google Messages adds key verifier for secure chats
Google Messages is rolling out some fresh updates focused on both security and design.
In the latest beta, you can now verify contacts with Key Verifier and look forward to upcoming support for stronger end-to-end encryption (MLS), which will enable secure chats between Android and iOS once fully rolled out—so your convos will stay private no matter what device your friends use.
Redesigned image viewer and media gallery
There's also a new media gallery, plus redesigned image viewer and read receipts to keep things simple.
The app now blurs sensitive images before you open them, giving you more control over what you see and share.
And with a refreshed chat look (hello, Material 3!) plus tweaks for Wear OS users, Google's making sure your messages feel safer—and just a bit more fun—in 2025.