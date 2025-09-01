Google Messages adds key verifier for secure chats

Redesigned image viewer and media gallery

There's also a new media gallery, plus redesigned image viewer and read receipts to keep things simple.

The app now blurs sensitive images before you open them, giving you more control over what you see and share.

And with a refreshed chat look (hello, Material 3!) plus tweaks for Wear OS users, Google's making sure your messages feel safer—and just a bit more fun—in 2025.