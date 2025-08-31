Earth's seasons aren't the same everywhere, study reveals
A new study out August 31, 2025, in Nature reveals that Earth's seasons don't actually line up the same everywhere.
By looking at 20 years of satellite data, researchers found big differences in when plants grow—even between places that are pretty close together.
So, the old idea that everyone shares the same spring or fall? Not really true.
Mapping the world's seasonal shifts
Scientists tracked "phenology"—basically, when plants and animals do their seasonal things—using global satellite imagery.
Older methods mostly worked for places with clear-cut winters and summers but missed all the weird timing in tropical and dry regions.
This study created the most detailed map yet of how seasonal events play out around the world.
Hotspots and their effects
The biggest "out-of-sync" hotspots showed up in Mediterranean climates and tropical mountains—think California, Chile, South Africa, or the Mediterranean itself.
These timing gaps can shape which species thrive by changing how plants reproduce and spread genes (hello, biodiversity).
This even matches up with the complex geography of Colombia's coffee harvests, where nearby farms can have out-of-sync cycles.