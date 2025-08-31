Next Article
New edible tuber discovered in Kerala's forests
Scientists just discovered a new edible tuber, Dioscorea balakrishnanii, in Kerala's Wayanad forests.
Locally called chola kizhangu by the Kattunayikar tribes, this yam was officially described in 2025 after over 10 years of research.
It's named after environmentalist V Balakrishnan for his work protecting South India's biodiversity.
The find could lead to new food options
With its low glycemic index and unique flavor, this tuber could be a healthy new food option.
The find also shines a light on the Western Ghats's amazing but underexplored plant life—and reminds us why protecting these ecosystems is so important for future food and medicine.