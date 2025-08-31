Next Article
Venus, Jupiter, Mercury to align diagonally on September 1
Set your alarms—on September 1, 2025, Venus, Jupiter, and Mercury will line up diagonally just before sunrise.
This rare sight will be visible in the eastern horizon about 30-60 minutes before the sun comes up.
Venus shines in Cancer, Jupiter sits above it to the right, and Mercury pops up low on the horizon—just don't wait too long or you'll miss Mercury as daylight takes over.
Tips for viewing and photographing the planets
You can spot all three planets with your eyes alone, but a telescope (6-inch or bigger) lets you see cool details like Jupiter's moons and even phases of Venus and Mercury.
If you're into photography or want to share pics with friends or astronomy groups, go for it—but always avoid pointing any lenses near the rising sun to keep your eyes safe!