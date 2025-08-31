NASA plans to build nuclear reactor on Moon by 2030

NASA's challenges in setting up a lunar base

A steady power source is key if humans want to live and work on the Moon or head out to Mars someday—solar panels just won't cut it through those long lunar nights.

NASA's new reactor could make that possible, but there are challenges: finding water ice near the poles for future astronauts, dealing with pesky lunar dust kicked up by landers, and figuring out how to protect the reactor itself.

For now, NASA might use natural terrain as a shield, but eventually they'll need to build proper landing pads so everything—and everyone—stays safe.