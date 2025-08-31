NASA plans to build nuclear reactor on Moon by 2030
NASA just announced plans to build a nuclear fission reactor on the Moon by 2030. This is part of their Artemis program, aiming to keep lunar bases powered up for science, exploration, and even mining resources.
With China also eyeing a crewed Moon landing in the same period, there's definitely some friendly competition heating up in space.
NASA's challenges in setting up a lunar base
A steady power source is key if humans want to live and work on the Moon or head out to Mars someday—solar panels just won't cut it through those long lunar nights.
NASA's new reactor could make that possible, but there are challenges: finding water ice near the poles for future astronauts, dealing with pesky lunar dust kicked up by landers, and figuring out how to protect the reactor itself.
For now, NASA might use natural terrain as a shield, but eventually they'll need to build proper landing pads so everything—and everyone—stays safe.