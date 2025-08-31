Next Article
Eating within 8 hours can increase heart disease risk: Study
A recent US study tracking over 19,000 adults from 2003 to 2018 found that eating all your meals within less than eight hours a day was linked to a 135% higher risk of dying from heart-related issues, compared to those who spread meals over 12-14 hours.
Experts recommend sticking to moderate fasting windows (10-12 hours)
This increased risk showed up across ages, genders, and backgrounds, and was especially strong for smokers, diabetics, and people with heart problems.
Interestingly, the study didn't find the same risk for cancer or overall deaths.
Experts now suggest sticking to moderate fasting windows (10-12 hours) until more is known—reminding everyone that diet quality and personal health advice matter most.