Tinder study reveals men more likely to show psychopathy traits
A new 2025 study has found that men who frequently hook up on Tinder often show higher levels of psychopathy, while women who had Tinder sex reported feeling more satisfied with their decisions.
Researchers surveyed about 500 German-speaking participants aged 16 to 70, highlighting some surprising differences in how men and women use the app.
Research focused on 'Dark Triad' traits
The research focused on "Dark Triad" traits—psychopathy, narcissism, and Machiavellianism—and found that 31% of people had gone on Tinder dates.
Of those who met up for sex through the app, two-thirds were men, who were more likely to report a strong desire for casual encounters.
Despite relying on self-reported data, the wide age range gave researchers a broader look at how different generations approach dating apps.